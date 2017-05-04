JPMorgan to move hundreds over Brexit

JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to move hundreds of London-based bankers to expanded offices in Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg to preserve easy access to the European Union's single market after Brexit, the firm's head of investment banking said.



JPMorgan will initially move between 500 and 1,000 staff to the three cities and others in the region, the person said.



JPMorgan is the latest bank to flesh out its plans for Brexit as the countdown ticks away toward Britain's March 2019 withdrawal from the bloc. Deutsche Bank AG said last week it may move 4,000 staff from London, Barclays PLC said it will activate its contingency plan within six months, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it would likely begin relocating positions next year.



