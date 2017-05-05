Euro hits six-month high against dollar

The euro hit its highest level in roughly six months against the U.S. dollar Thursday as traders looked beyond the French elections to the potential for the European Central Bank to signal further reduction in bond-buying, while the greenback was steady against the yen. The euro jumped to $1.0953, its highest since Nov. 10, 2016 as investors looked to a more hawkish ECB in June after centrist Emmanuel Macron consolidated his position to win France's presidential race in a Wednesday TV debate with anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen, which removed an element of uncertainty for the euro.



The dollar was little changed against the safe-haven yen after touching a nearly seven-week high of 113.04 yen earlier in the U.S. trading session.

...