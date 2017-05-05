China Belt-Road plan may top $500B

China could pour more than half a trillion dollars into its Belt and Road Initiative, and the push for greater global influence looks even more promising with President Donald Trump pulling back from engagement, according to Credit Suisse.



The plan could funnel investments worth $313 billion to $502 billion into 62 Belt-Road countries over the next five years, Hong Kong-based analyst Shen Hu wrote in a report Tuesday.



China has invested more than $50 billion in Belt and Road countries since Xi introduced the initiative in 2013, according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

...