Demand for gold plunges after Trump win

Global gold demand fell 18 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier as U.S. investors abandoned the precious metal after Donald Trump's election win, industry figures showed Thursday.



After a "really good" first quarter of 2016 for gold demand, the first three months of this year was "not a strong quarter," World Gold Council director John Mulligan told AFP.



Demand stood at 1,034.5 tons between January and March 2017, its lowest first quarter since 2010 .



Despite enthusiasm from European investors, the demand for gold through ETFs dropped by 68 percent to 109.1 tons in the first quarter.

