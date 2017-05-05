US stock indexes dip following solid April jobs report

The unemployment rate in the world's largest economy fell to the lowest level in 10 years due to a strong rebound in job creation in April, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday.



After a slow March, when hiring likely was held down by a winter storm, the U.S. economic engine added an estimated 211,000 net new positions while the jobless rate fell a tenth to 4.4 percent, the lowest since May 2007 .



Wages continued to climb in April, with average hourly earnings rising nearly 0.3 percent for the month to $26.19, which is 2.5 percent higher than the same month last year.



The mining sector gained 9,000 new jobs, having added 44,000 since October.

