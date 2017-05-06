Lufthansa CEO talks future of Air Berlin with Abu Dhabi

Lufthansa has held talks with the Abu Dhabi government about the future of loss-making Air Berlin, its chief executive said Friday, although debt and other obstacles to a takeover of its smaller rival remain.



Speaking on the sidelines of the group's annual shareholders meeting in Hamburg Friday, Spohr said the Abu Dhabi government was aware that Air Berlin's debt, costs and anti-trust issues remain obstacles to Lufthansa taking over the rest of the struggling airline.



Air Berlin, 29 percent-owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned carrier Etihad, already leases 38 planes and crews to Lufthansa.



Ingo Speich fund manager of Union Investment said Lufthansa should not make any acquisitions abroad, referring to struggling Alitalia, and added that taking on more capacity from Air Berlin would depend on the terms.



While Air Berlin has said it is looking for partners, industry experts expect little interest outside of Lufthansa.

...