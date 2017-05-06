Frankfurt lays claim to ‘significant chunk’ of Wall Street banks after Brexit

The five largest U.S. investment banks are set to move hundreds of key staff within two years from London to Frankfurt, the city's chief lobbyist told Reuters, in a move that could bolster Germany's role in global finance.



Frankfurt, which long grappled with an unfavorable backwater image, promotes itself as a stable city for banks seeking to relocate, while the German government and politicians have discreetly welcomed those looking to move.



He said 20 banks were now in advanced talks with the regulators about getting a license in Germany.



Some of the banks, however, have yet to finalize their plans.



Morgan Stanley, whose chief executive James Gorman recently visited Frankfurt, and Goldman Sachs prefer Germany's financial capital as their main base.

