Turning plastic to oil, startup sees money in saving oceans

At a garbage dump about 80 miles west of London, Adrian Griffiths is testing an invention he's confident will save the world's oceans from choking in plastic waste.



It takes less than a second and the resulting fuel, called Plaxx, can be used to make plastic again or power ship engines.



For financial backers including the U.K. government and more than 100 private investors, the technology could mark a breakthrough in how plastic is managed globally.



Griffiths' project is unique in that it doesn't target a specific type of plastic, but rather seeks to find a solution for the so-called plastic soup inundating the world's water bodies.



At the moment, only about 10 percent of plastic gets reprocessed because it's cheaper to pump new oil for petrochemical feedstock, especially after crude prices collapsed in recent years.



A former car assembly-line designer, Griffiths wants to mass-produce his machine, called RT7000, and then lease them.



Factoring in a cost of 3 million pounds to install and 500,000 pounds annually to operate, Recycling Technologies expects revenue of 1.7 million pounds per year per machine, thereby recovering its initial investment in two and a half years, he says.

