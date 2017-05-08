Shocks cast shadow over property markets

If you are in the property world, does it pay to be on Team Trump?



The Emirati property investor, founder and chairman of luxury real estate group Damac Properties, has partnered with the now US president on two golf courses in Dubai emblazoned with the Trump brand.



Would the Trump brand now be tainted in Muslim countries, local media wondered?



"Since the election of President Trump, the brand name has got better publicity and become stronger," he tells me.



One of his golf courses opened in February, with two of Trump's sons in attendance; a second, designed by 14-time golf major winner Tiger Woods, is on the way.



Sajwani's investments mean he must make decisions based on Trump and Brexit more immediately than most.

...