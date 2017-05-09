Banks planning to move 9,000 jobs from U.K. because of Brexit

The largest global banks in London plan to move about 9,000 jobs to the continent in the next two years, public statements and information from sources shows, as the exodus of finance jobs starts to take shape. Last week Standard Chartered and JPMorgan were the latest global banks to outline plans for their European operations after Brexit.



The plans of large banks such as Credit Suisse and Bank of America and many smaller banks are still unknown.



Deutsche Bank said on April 26 up to 4,000 U.K. jobs could be moved to Frankfurt and other locations in the EU as a result of Brexit – the largest potential move of any bank.



The Bank of England has given finance companies until July 14 to set out their plans.



One senior bank executive at a large British bank said forcing companies to make a plan makes it more likely that they will follow through.

...