Wooing Germany: Macron team debates eurozone reform tactics

After years in which a sovereign-debt crisis strained relations within the EU and sowed distrust between economic powerhouse Germany and a lagging France, Macron has been elected on a platform of jump-starting momentum.



Following are EU policies that stand to get a boost from Macron's win in France, based on comments by Brussels-based officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity and Macron himself:



ENERGYMacron should give a boost to EU clean-energy initiatives.



DEFENSEMacron champions deeper EU defense cooperation, which the U.K. has long resisted because of a perceived threat to the role of the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization. As British influence within the EU wanes with Brexit, France under Macron will probably push forward EU efforts to divert more of its budget to defense research, pool procurement and give the arms industry better access to finance.RUSSIA



BREXITMacron will bolster the position of the U.K.'s 27 EU partners ruling out talks on Britain's post-withdrawal relationship with the bloc until sufficient progress is made on the divorce terms, including the bill owed by Britain.

...