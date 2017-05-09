European market rally hits pause

When Emmanuel Macron topped the first round of voting in the French presidential election two weeks ago, French stocks soared to near-decade highs.



Other indexes across Europe also dipped, while the euro, which briefly hit a six-month high above $1.10 overnight, was down 0.7 percent at $1.0924 .



Macron is a keen advocate of the European Union and the euro currency, while Le Pen has proposed taking France out of both.



Around 11 million people voted for Le Pen, about a third of those who cast their ballots.



Macron has proposed reforms to France's labor market, lower taxes and spending as well as a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) investment plan.

...