Microsoft adds tools to flag bad content in Amazon, Google face-off

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday turned up the heat on other technology giants by launching new image and video recognition products which could help it court businesses worried about running ads next to offensive content.



Separately, its Custom Vision Search lets companies build apps that recognize images with just a few lines of code.



Microsoft's Video Indexer has similarities to a tool Google launched in March; Amazon.com Inc also said last month it could flag insulting images via a cloud-based service.



Microsoft views the tools as a way to put powerful computing into people's hands and improve the tools at the same time, because processing more data is key to reaching artificial intelligence.

