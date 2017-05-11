EU to tackle gripes over tech firms’ practices

The European Union's executive is planning a possible law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google. The European Commission said Wednesday in a midterm review of its digital strategy that it would prepare an initiative by the end of the year to address unfair contractual clauses and trading practices in relations between platforms, prompting strong criticism from the tech industry.



This follows on from EU proposals to remove barriers in online services to improve European companies' chances of competing against U.S. tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook.



The Commission's mid-term review also looked at the issue of hate speech on social media.

