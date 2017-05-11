Europe shares steady; dollar down on Comey sacking

European shares held at 21-month highs Wednesday, while the dollar fell on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's dismissal of his FBI chief could make passage of his tax reform plans more difficult.



The prospect of U.S. tax cuts has also helped push shares higher.



Twelve-month forward earnings-per-share for the index is at its highest level in more than three years.



Tokyo shares hit a 17-month high, up 0.3 percent on the day as a relatively weak yen outweighed concerns triggered by Trump's sacking of Comey.



Falling U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on the dollar.



Ten-year yields were down 3.1 basis points at 2.38 percent after retreating from five-week highs touched Tuesday as investors made room in their portfolios for new issuance of government and corporate debt.

