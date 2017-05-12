Italy G7 to give unchanged message on trade, forex - officiale

G7 economic leaders will use the same language on trade, currencies and monetary policy at the end of their meeting in Italy on Saturday as the larger Group of 20 did in March at a meeting in Germany, an Italian G7 official said.



The official, who asked not to be named or quoted directly, helped prepare the agenda for the Bari meeting.



Asked if the G7 in Bari was likely to discuss climate change, another area in which Trump's approach has caused concern among the United States' partners, the official said the issue was not among the meeting's objectives or priorities.

...