Finance chiefs to U.S.: Don’t upset consensus

Finance chiefs from many of the world's leading rich nations pressed the United States Friday not to break a decadeslong global consensus in areas such as trade and financial regulation criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Later, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said he and other ministers told Mnuchin not to weaken global policies that had been put together painstakingly over years and had helped the world economy recover from the financial crisis that broke nearly a decade ago.



"I think you probably saw last night we made an announcement of a 100-day economic plan with the Chinese, so I think we are very happy with how we are proceeding on trade," Mnuchin said. In their closing statement Saturday, the G-7 will use the same language on trade, currencies and monetary policy as the G-20 did in March, an Italian G-7 official said.



Before the G-7 meeting, several ministers and officials held an early morning discussion of Greece's long-running debt crisis to prepare for a May 22 meeting of eurozone finance ministers on the disbursement of new loans.

