Europe stocks upbeat as data cloud Wall Street

European stock markets were happy Friday to carry the week's record-breaking gains into the weekend, while Wall Street's worries about retail weakness were compounded by soft core inflation data.



U.S. inflation data for April, while showing a higher headline figure, contained weaker-than-expected core inflation, making the Federal Reserve's job of pinpointing the right time for its next rate hike more complicated, dealers said.



"Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar are lower, as the data included a cooler-than-expected read on consumer price inflation," analysts at Charles Schwab said.



European equity markets, meanwhile, were modestly optimistic following strong German growth data as they awaited political developments in coming days.

...