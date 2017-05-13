G7 vows cyber action as partners warm to team Trump

G7 finance chiefs vowed Saturday to unite against cyber crime as they wrapped up talks marked by signs of a thaw in the frosty relations between the U.S. administration and its main partners.



Padoan said progress would be reviewed again when G7 leaders, including Donald Trump and new French President Emmanuel Macron, meet in Sicily at the end of this month.



Differences between the Trump administration and the rest of the G7 on free trade, the importance of multilateral institutions and climate change were again sidestepped, as they were at the G20 meeting in Germany earlier in the year.



But participants in the talks said relations with the U.S. team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, making his G7 debut, were improving as familiarity breeds mutual confidence.



Padoan said Mnuchin had told them tax reform would be "neither short nor simple" in light of opposition in Congress.

...