How criminal gangs can sell your home

Since September 2009, it has prevented frauds on 254 applications, representing properties valued in excess of £117m.



In this case, Land Registry picked up on the attempted fraud before the west London home's ownership deeds were transferred.



Cifas, which monitors financial fraud, says the number of identity fraud cases hit a record high in 2016, accounting for more than half of all fraud.



Friday afternoon fraud The hijacking scam is not the only form of property fraud on the rise: the detected number of "bogus conveyancer" scams has gone from 350 incidents in 2012 to more than 700 last year, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

