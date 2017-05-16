Spurt in oil prices revives energy stocks

A spurt in oil prices Monday revived energy stocks, which have been among the year's worst performers, and helped push the Standard & Poor's 500 index to a record high.



The Dow Jones industrial average gained 86 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,982, the Nasdaq composite gained 22, or 0.4 percent, to 6,143 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 14 points, or 1 percent, to 1,396 .



The rise in oil's price pushed energy stocks in the S&P 500 to a 1.1 percent gain, the biggest among the 11 sectors that make up the index.



It's the latest swing for a group of stocks that has tracked the price of oil higher and mostly lower in recent years. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 are still down 9 percent for 2017, while the overall index has climbed 7 percent.



Transocean rose 39 cents, or 3.7 percent, to $11.01, and Marathon Oil gained 52 cents, or 3.6 percent, to $14.80 .

...