U.S. stocks brush off global threats

Equity investors appeared to largely brush off the latest apparent threat to the world's security: A global cyberattack, which began spreading Friday that by Monday had infected computers in more than 100 countries.



Yet major U.S. stock indexes moved higher Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 touching a record high, as stocks continued to rally even as many investors worry about unbridled optimism and expensive valuations.



The attack follows hacking incidents during the U.S. and French elections.



U.S. equities continued to move upward Monday, a trend that has been firmly in place since the U.S. presidential election in November.



To be sure, market watchers said that cyberthreats have typically had limited impact on the market.

...