Vodafone dials up $6.9 billion annual net loss

Vodafone logged Tuesday a large annual net loss after slashing the value of its troubled Indian division, but underlying earnings soared on a solid European performance.



The loss was driven by taxation changes and a 3.7 billion euro impairment at its Indian division – which Vodafone is splinning off into a joint venture.



Following the deal, Vodafone added Tuesday it had partially reversed the Indian impairment – but it still stood at 3.7 billion euros.



In 2016, Vodafone sold its Dutch fixed-line business Vodafone Thuis to Germany's T-Mobile for an undisclosed amount.

