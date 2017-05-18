Mexico and US engaged in bitter dispute over sugar

A looming trade conflict with the United States over sugar is threatening to disrupt the livelihood of residents in sugar cane growing regions like the central Mexican town of Atencingo.



Mexico has until June 5 to reach an agreement with Washington for its sugar exports to continue entering the U.S. market duty-free. Mexico exported 1.1 tonnes of sugar to the United States in 2016, according to government figures.



Mexican sugar has entered the U.S. market tariff-free since 2008 .



U.S. sugar companies and farmers have long accused Mexico of flooding the U.S. market with subsidized sugar sold at below-market prices, and in 2014 both governments agreed to Mexican sugar export quotas.



Mexico buys some 1.6 million tonnes of fructose each year, Cortina said.

