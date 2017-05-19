U.S. stocks and dollar rebound

U.S. stocks rebounded from the worst sell-off of the year and the dollar strengthened as data reinforced optimism in the economy even as political events continued to roil Washington. Brazilian assets plunged amid a government crisis.



The dollar benefited from weakness in emerging market currencies as political turmoil engulfed Brazil.



Tech shares added 0.4 percent, while phone stocks rallied.



Brazil's Ibovespa Index tumbled 8.7 percent, the most since October 2008, as political crisis returned to the country after last year's impeachment process.



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2 percent, after dropping 0.5 percent Wednesday to the lowest level since Nov. 8 .

