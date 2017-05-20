Greek economy limps onto launch pad after late-night vote

Greece's latest economic reforms will be key to winning debt relief that unleashes years of pent-up investment and finally ends its economic crisis.



Uncertainty in the run-up to that deal is blamed for putting the country back in recession and causing the government to cut its 2017 growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 2.7 percent.



Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the group of euro-area finance ministers, Thursday proposed the primary budget surplus should be at least 3.5 percent of GDP for five years from 2018, something the IMF has said will exact a huge price on the Greek economy, if it can be achieved at all.



The government says it will meet its target, pointing to a 4.2 percent primary surplus last year compared with a target of 0.5 percent as evidence that the IMF is too pessimistic.

...