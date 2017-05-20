U.S. stocks saw $8.9B outflow as Trump storm built

Investors ditched almost $9 billion of U.S. equities as political turmoil in Washington built up in the past week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch figures showed Friday.



Funds invested in U.S. equities saw outflows of $8.9 billion in the week to Wednesday – their third straight week of outflows – while those dedicated to European stocks added $1.1 billion, the largest in 39 weeks and the ninth straight week of inflows.



Tech stocks raked in $1 billion in the week to Wednesday in their 11th straight week of inflows, BAML said in its regular "Flow Show" analysis.

...