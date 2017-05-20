British pub chains are drowning their sorrows this week

Rising wages and inflationary pressures are catching up with Britain's pub companies. After a week in which bar operators such as Mitchells & Butlers PLC have bemoaned the ever-increasing cost of doing business, Revolution Bars Group PLC Friday warned of a profit standstill, sending its shares plummeting.



The number of pubs in the U.K. has fallen every year for over three decades, according to the British Beer and Pub Association.



Mitchells & Butlers stock has fallen about 11 percent this week after the owner of the All Bar One chain reported declines in sales.

...