Stocks gain as political tumult eases

The U.S. dollar fell and was poised for its worst week in more than a year while world stock markets edged up Friday amid some calm following declines earlier in the week spurred by uncertainty relating to Donald Trump's U.S. presidency.



The U.S. dollar slipped 0.7 percent Friday and was down about 2 percent for the week, its worst week since April 2016 .



The U.S. yield curve slumped during the week to levels not seen since Trump's election, and the probability given by markets of the Fed raising rates next month has tumbled to below 60 percent from over 90 percent last week.



Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent, up from 2.23 percent late Thursday.

