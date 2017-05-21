Greece appeals to creditors to approve debt relief measures

Greece told its EU-IMF creditors Sunday there should be "no excuse" for delays to debt relief payments now that Athens has "fulfilled its obligations" with new austerity cuts.



The Greek parliament late Thursday adopted a new round of austerity cuts which the government hopes will secure a pledge of debt relief and loan disbursements by EU-IMF creditors.



The question of debt relief has served as a point of contention for months between Berlin and the IMF, which does not want to participate in the bailout program unless Greece's debt burden is brought down to manageable levels.

...