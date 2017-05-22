Ford fires CEO Mark Fields, Hackett takes reins: reports

Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is set to leave the car maker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes as the company's shares hover near a 52-week low, several media reported Monday.



Ford shares are down nearly 40 percent since Fields, 56, took over three years ago at the peak of the U.S. auto industry's recovery. Now, U.S. auto sales are slipping, and Ford's profit margins are trailing those of larger rival General Motors Co.



Ford's board of directors and chairman Bill Ford Jr. had been unhappy with the company's performance, and sought more reassurance that investments in self-driving cars, electric vehicles and ride services would pay off.

...