Germany, France pledge new efforts to strengthen eurozone

Germany and France pledged Monday to seek ways to strengthen the 19-nation eurozone, with harmonizing corporate taxes among the possible measures they will mull over in the coming weeks.



German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and new French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said they are setting up a panel to produce proposals for a bilateral summit in July.



Germany and France could either propose a joint corporate tax system of their own or concentrate on pushing efforts for a harmonized assessment of corporate taxes at the European Union level, Schaeuble said.



The latest German-French drive to strengthen the EU's economic coherence come as Britain, the bloc's No. 2 economy after Germany, prepares to leave the EU.

