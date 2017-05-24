Greek debt deal delayed as extension fails to lure IMF

Greece's creditors failed to resolve their differences over the measures required to bring the country's debt back to a sustainable path, as a compromise offered by the eurozone wasn't deemed sufficient by the International Monetary Fund. Concessions put on the table at a meeting of euro area finance ministers Monday, including a potential extension of maturities on some bailout loans by up to 15 years, were not enough for the IMF to unequivocally say Greece's debt is sustainable, officials familiar with the discussions said, asking not to be named as the talks were private.

