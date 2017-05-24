Iran, Spanish company sign $615 million deal for oil pipes

Iran on Wednesday signed a deal worth $615 million -- or euros 550 million -- with a Spanish-Iranian consortium under which the group will provide pipes used in Iran's oil industry.



It was the first major deal for Iran's oil industry since President Hassan Rouhani's re-election last week to another term in office on a platform of reform and greater openness to the international community.



Iran has been trying to renovate its oil industry since the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers.

...