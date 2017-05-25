Women CEOs earned more last year

Women CEOs earned big bucks last year, but there's still very few of them running the world's largest companies. The median pay for a female CEO was $13.1 million last year, up 9 percent from 2015, according to an analysis by executive data firm Equilar and the Associated Press.



Just 6 percent of the top paid CEOs in the U.S. last year were women, according to the Equilar and AP analysis, a slight increase from about 5 percent in 2015 and 2014 .



Equilar only looked at companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2016 . And it only included CEOs that have been in their roles for at least two years in order to exclude sign-on bonuses.



Experts say companies need to do more to get women into CEO roles.

