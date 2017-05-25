Eastern European tech entrepreneurs draw global interest

Until recently, the region's tech startup scene was stagnant, failing to rank among Europe's top dozen countries for investment and lagging western and northern European countries, as well as decades-old tech hub Israel.



The new funding underlines how entrepreneurs such as Gralewski are attracting global investment.



Last year, central and eastern Europe startups raised a total of 177 million euros ($199 million), up from just 15 million euros four years before, according to data from funding research firm Dealroom.co.



Luciana Lixandru of Accel, which led UiPath's latest funding round, said seed money was scarce in the region five to seven years ago but now companies can find both startup capital and bigger funding batches needed to grow globally.



The biggest companies are also bulking up through acquisition.



Founded in 2009, Prezi has raised $72.8 million to date, with the latest a $57 million private equity round by investors, including Accel Partners in 2014 .

...