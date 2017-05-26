Asian energy firms sink as OPEC output deal disappoints

Energy firms took a hit Friday after crude prices plunged almost five percent the previous day as traders were left disappointed by OPEC's latest output cuts.



David Lennox, resource analyst at Sydney-based Fat Prophets, told AFP: "The market obviously for some reason closer to the OPEC meeting started to factor in that there would be a cut in production, that OPEC would announce a cut in their ceiling of 32.5 million barrels.



While oil prices edged up slightly in Asian trade, energy plays took a hit. CNOOC fell 1.4 percent and PetroChina lost 1.5 percent in Hong Kong while Sydney-listed Woodside Petroleum sank 2.7 percent and Rio Tinto was off 1.8 percent.

