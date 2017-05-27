Sterling hits one-month low as May’s lead slumps

Sterling Friday racked up its worst falls since early February after an opinion poll showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead down to just 5 percentage points over the Labour opposition less than two weeks before a parliamentary election. In a succession of falls in Europe, the pound sank against the euro and by a full percentage point against the dollar to its lowest in a month, more than 2 cents below last week's six-month highs.



That lifted London's multinational-dominated FTSE share index, which tends to rise when the pound falls, by 0.4 percent when other major European markets were falling.



By 12:00 GMT, the pound was also down 0.7 percent on the day at 87.15 pence per euro.

...