Trump ruffles feathers by calling Germans ‘bad’ on trade

President Donald Trump has said Germans are "bad" for having a large trade surplus with the United States, drawing attention to a contentious issue at a summit of world leaders where trade is already a sticking point.



As the leaders of seven wealthy democracies gathered for difficult talks on trade and climate change, Germany's Der Spiegel reported that Trump had told EU leaders the day before that the Germans were "bad, very bad".



Trump has said he wants trade to be balanced and fair as well as free so that it benefits U.S. workers and companies.



Trump is not the only leader to criticize Germany's trade surplus.

