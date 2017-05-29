Fixing welfare for the entrepreneurial age

This is not unprecedented: the original social insurance programmes were created by private citizens who organised to pool risk at the local or professional level.



The state took over only because the self-organising efforts of communities could not scale up to the point where the entire population would be covered.



Today, technology allows entrepreneurs to harness the power of personal computing and networks to pool risks.



Technology also makes it possible for risk-pooling initiatives to rely on what the Silicon Valley entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan calls "cloud communities".



Given the political and economic landscape, these would be positive ways to replace crumbling welfare institutions around the world.

...