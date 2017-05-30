Back in the skies, BA must now repair reputation

British Airways must turn its attention to repairing its brand after a weekend of chaos and criticism caused by a major IT outage that grounded flights from London's two main airports. Thousands were left stranded when an IT systems failure Saturday left the airline unable to allow passengers to check in or board flights.



The meltdown at the start of a school holiday week in Britain unleashed a wave of criticism for BA, which like other full-service airlines has been cutting costs to compete with budget carriers Ryanair and easyJet.



BA had already come under fire in recent months for charging passengers for sandwiches on shorter flights and cutting leg room on short-haul business to help fit in more seats per plane.



On customer review site Skytrax, BA had a score of 5 out of 10, with many reviewers saying they feel the airline's economy class on short-haul is now no better than a budget carrier.



Other airlines have swiftly recovered after a one-off financial hit from IT glitches.

...