Italy lags sluggish European stocks as election talk weighs

European shares inched lower in quiet trading Monday with Italian stocks left behind as talk over a possible early election weighed, hitting banks. Activity was reduced as holidays in major markets such as Britain and the United States kept investors away.



The eurozone equity index slipped 0.16 percent, while Italian blue chips fell 2 percent to their lowest level in more than three weeks and Germany's DAX added 0.2 percent.



While Italian government bond yield shot up, Italian banks, already hit by concerns surrounding the rescue of two ailing regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca lenders, fell 3.3 percent, suffering their biggest one-day drop in almost four months and dragging eurozone banks down 0.8 percent.



Among Europe's heavyweight lenders, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit fell around 2 percent and 4 percent respectively, while Deutsche Bank slipped 0.4 percent and Banco Santander ended flat.

...