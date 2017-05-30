Lower-rated eurozone bonds suffer as cracks widen between Europe and U.S.

as cracks widen between Europe and U.S.



Lower-rated southern European government bond prices fell Monday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of worsening relations between Europe and some of its allies, in particular the United States and Britain.



Concerns over trade among developed markets have increased over the past year after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union last June and Republican Donald Trump became U.S. president in November, partly on a protectionist agenda.



The spread between German and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs was at 191.5 bps, close to a two-week high of 192 basis points hit Friday on increased concerns over the world's largest economy.

