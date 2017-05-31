Oil slides, politics weigh on sentiment

Oil prices slid Tuesday on concerns of a persistent global supply glut while United States and European political worries combined to subdue investor sentiment and weaken equity markets around the world.



The S&P 500 lost 2.84 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,412.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.84 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,206.35 .



In Europe, the panregional FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares fell 0.23 percent to close at a provisional 1,533.49 .



The dollar index was down 0.18 percent at 97.271, while the euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.1186 .



Benchmark 10-year Treasurys were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.2237 percent.

...