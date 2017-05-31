BA flights restored but questions remain after meltdown

British Airways flights were back in the skies Tuesday but the company faced increasing pressure over its response to the huge IT failure that left 75,000 passengers stranded over a holiday weekend and dealt a major blow to its reputation. BA, which once marketed itself as "the world's favorite airline" suffered a public relations disaster after it had to cancel all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports Saturday.



Although BA said it expected to run a full schedule from Heathrow and Gatwick Tuesday, it was left with work to do in the longer term to restore its reputation after a long weekend of chaos and frustration for passengers.



Like other European full-service airlines, BA is facing increased competition from budget rivals Ryanair and easyJet.

