TPP trade deal talks reach critical point at Asia-Pacific summit

Talks on pushing ahead the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal without the United States reached a critical point Thursday as ministers from the 11 countries discussed a proposed agreement in principle.



As ministers left a first meeting on Thursday, they said more discussions were needed. An official said they were expected to meet again in the evening ahead of talks between TPP leaders on Friday.



Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said talks were "very productive".



Parker added that the 11 countries were discussing suspension of certain provisions of TPP in order to proceed with the trade deal, but no agreement had been reached.

...