Britain to provide Saudi Aramco with $2B credit guarantees

Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco so it can buy British goods and services more easily, but denied it was part of efforts to persuade the energy giant to list its shares in London.



The loan agreement comes as London Stock Exchange, with backing from British Prime Minister Theresa May, competes to host part of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be the biggest float ever.



The $2 billion facility is being finalized by U.K. Export Finance, a ministerial department which works to increase British exports by providing finance to overseas buyers of the country's goods and services.

...