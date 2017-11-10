Villages drive China’s e-commerce boom

So-called "Double 11," or "Singles Day," is the biggest day of the year for Cheng, accounting for around one-sixth of his annual orders and illustrating the impact that China's yearslong e-commerce boom is having right down to some of the country's poorest villages.



It was a propitious choice – in 2016 China relaxed its "one-child policy" to allow families a second child.



Cheng says his business is now worth 20 million yuan.



This year's shopping fest will put an exclamation mark on Alibaba's growing dominance of commerce in China under boss Jack Ma, one of China's richest men.



Ma said recently the number of packages processed by China's logistics industry – fuelled by e-commerce – will soon reach 100 million per day.



Greenpeace estimates Double 11 deliveries last year produced 130,000 tonnes of packaging waste – less than 10 percent of which is recycled – and said e-commerce is actually more carbon-intensive than brick-and-mortar shopping.



Alibaba estimates "Taobao Villages" nearly doubled in 2016 from the previous year to 1,311, home to more than 300,000 online shops.

...