Trump’s China ‘miracle’ distorts trade imbalance

President Donald Trump can return to the United States claiming to have snagged over $250 billion in deals from his maiden trip to Beijing.



Watched by Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at a signing ceremony in Beijing, U.S. planemaker Boeing Co., General Electric Co. and chip giant Qualcomm Inc. sealed lucrative multibillion-dollar deals.



William Zarit, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said the deals pointed to "a strong, vibrant bilateral economic relationship" between the two states.



Among them is a 20-year $83.7 billion investment by China Energy Investment Corp. in shale gas developments and chemical manufacturing projects in West Virginia, a major energy producing state that voted heavily for Trump in the 2016 election.



The Chinese leader smiled widely when Trump said he does not blame China for the deficit.



Asked whether the big package of deals would go some way toward helping fix American trade concerns in China, executives were cautiously optimistic.

