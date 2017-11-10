European shares set for worst week since August as earnings growth slows



European shares were set for their worst week in three months Friday, as a slowdown in earnings growth spurred profit taking in a market that remains close to two-year highs.



The STOXX 600 fell 0.3 percent by 0950 GMT, weighed down by weaker industrials, one day after suffering its biggest one-day loss since the end of June.



The pan-European index was set to end the week down 1.7 percent, its biggest weekly loss since mid-August, but remains up 7.6 percent year to date.



Around 74 percent of companies on the MSCI EMU index have reported results with earnings beats at 51 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

...